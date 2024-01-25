Create New Account
Tim Redmond | "Clay, That’s Why I Came To You. I’ve Doubled Every Year Since Working With You." | 7 Principles To Powerfully Manage Your Money With Tim Redmond | Part 1
Learn how Clay Clark coached, mentored and taught Tim Redmond how to create a scale a business consulting service (RedmondGrowth.com)." “I would have anywhere from 5 to 20 clients w/ networking, but it would go up and down. Clay, that’s why I came to you. I’ve doubled every year since working with you. That’s 100% growth every year. I’ve doubled 5 times." + "Since Working With Clay I've Learned Everything About Business. The Experience Working Here Has Been LIFE CHANGING. I've Gained a New Mindset." - Robert Redmond 

businessclay clarkthrivetime showtim redmond

