B Myxolydian Guitar Composition by Noel Schwenk (sample)

Full recording available for purchase here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/b-myxolydian
Noel Schwenk composed & recorded in 2023. Development of Keys:B myxolydian, Em, B major, D# minor, F# myxolydian & finally back to B myxolydian. My guitar study book, volume 1 is available for purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/Universal-Patterns-Creating-Guitar-Solos/dp/B09TV1VSV1/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=