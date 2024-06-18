BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Building The Beast System 2025!
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
62 views • 11 months ago

We will offer four proof sources that the Antichrist Beast System is being assembled today for a launch in some future year.

"I Pet Goat II" An occultic source cites Lilies associated with the Antichrist, the Beast.

Rebecca Sterling had a 1999 vision of all the major end time's players plus "the Order of the Lily" Beast System.

We are being tempted to divide Israel, which will break God's everlasting covenant with Israel and their land, forcing the Beast System upon the world.

The new Hebrew Revelation associates lilies and the Beast System twice.

"I Pet Goat II" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n_xCI-peq0

Rebecca Sterling https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvZSYgNMxRg&t=5s

Hebrew Revelation https://www.hebrewgospels.com/videos-revelation

Let's analyze the sources and citations, okay?

Keywords
beastbible prophecyrevelationantichristwrathend of dayslilyi pet goat iirebecca sterling
