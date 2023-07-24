Disarming Heroes The VA's Controversial Crusade Against Veteran Gun Rights

Richard Leonard





July 23, 2023





This week on the Richard Leonard Show we explore the VA's controversial proposal to restrict gun ownership among veterans as a strategy to combat rising suicide rates. Richard sheds light on a topic that challenges the very essence of veterans' rights and national security.





This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://www.stolenliberties-social.com/podcast-richard/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v31v208-disarming-heroes-the-vas-controversial-crusade-against-veteran-gun-rights.html