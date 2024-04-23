Ashkenazi Jews and the Zionist Movement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video identifies who is a Jew from a biblical point of view and traces the origin of the people who now claim to be Jews but are of the synagogue of Satan. Zionism is not Judaism. As a matter of fact, Judaism was the Old Covenant under Moses, but we now have a New Covenant with Christ the Messiah. Therefore, only they that are in Christ is a Jew.