'2025-6-15 rejecting conformity, making the choice to come out

~the christ Yahusha...in the garden of gethsetame...example that we should emulate in making our own same choice...correct answer...not my will Father, but Your's be done....us, making that choice, knowing at least a little bit about the costs that it will cost us...we choose the Father instead...and then the Father comes to meet us, to help us with actually coming out and living in faith to Him.



~There is no team humanity, team good, team trump, team MAGA, or team jesus, or team christianity, or anything of the like.........all those ways of thinking are the ways that mankind think..................................just because man thinks it, doens't make it so, or make it right, or make it acceptable to the Father. The Father has one way, one path, one God, one son, and one cross that each of us must choose; one Spirit that will dwell in us to help us lead us in this one path that we have not known, and that is not emulated before us by the world, by the church, by the do-gooders, is almost never spoken of, because, if you do, you will have to hate humanity, hate the spirit in mankind, and hate your own life also, reject all religions, and suffer what you may, in order to inherit what God says instead....new wine, in a new wine skin........all the old has to go, and you must become willing to say yes to God, and no to yourself, the world, religion, all else...or, you cannot come. Just the way it is.........in reality, in the spiritual, for real, with God. And although the whole world will accept you, and although all churches say the things they do, they do not speak for the Lord, they speak by the LORD; and, if you can't discern the difference....well...













