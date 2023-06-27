WATCH These LGBTQ activists have the WORST STRATEGY EVER!

Glenn Beck





June 26, 2023





‘We’re living in unique times,’ Glenn says…which seems to be proven DAILY thanks to the LGBTQ+ movement. For example, transgender activists recently spoke out about the importance of abortion rights for trans women (so, actual men), and Demi Lovato just released a charming new song commemorating the overturning of Roe v Wade (Glenn plays a piece of it in this clip). But perhaps worse of all, at least one attendee at a recent New York ‘Drag March’ could be heard exclaiming ‘We’re coming for your children!’ during march chants. But why would these activists actually ADMIT that?! Glenn and Stu discuss what may be the ‘worst strategy ever,’ and they discuss who is REALLY losing out thanks to the radical transgender movement…





