"Leste the Eagle (USA) be not ready to fly and spread its wings to protect the land of Israel, then Armageddon should be lost:" (a prophetic warning, July 7, 1974)

"Leste the Eagle [U.S.A.] be not ready to fly and spread its wings and protect this land of Israel, then Armageddon should be lost," the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, warned on July 7, 1974. Could this be true for the time?

As the Red Horse (of Revelation 6:3-4) gallops across the Earth, the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, answered questions, July 7, 1974, about the El Paso and Southwest USA region. As they did they spoke of Armageddon. One was: “What is the outlook, and or general plans for the El Paso-Southwest portion of the United States in the next 10 to 15 years?”

"We should answer thy question in this manner. For the Red Horse [Pakistan] hands out a false hand of peace, and the Bear [Russia] stands and sharpens its claws. Leste the Eagle [U.S.A.] be not ready to fly and spread its wings and protect this land of Israel, then Armageddon should be lost.

"We say unto you, in the year of 1985 war shall come once again upon your earth, yet there shall be rumors of war before this time. Within this year shall come the war of Armageddon. Great masses of land shall perish from the earth. Yet the Lord, God, shall take those nations who should stand as nations under God, and therefore, protect of them.

"The northern proportion of your European nation shall divide and separate. The armies shall march forward. Cities shall be obliterated. Great masses of land shall be turned into nothingness. Yet the earth, and God, shall prove that He is the God of all. For with His hand He shall turn the tide of battle...."

They ended: "Give prayer unto the Lord; give glory unto the Lord, and the Lord, God, shall give glory unto the people."

Note: Our Father heard our prayers. And war was diverted in 1985.

What did happen in 1985? The Cold War period of 1985–1991 changed June 12, 1987, at the Brandenburg Gate, as Reagan said: "General Secretary Gorbachev, if you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union, Central and South-East Europe, if you seek liberalization, come here to this gate; Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

Many say today we are closer to nuclear war than we have ever been. And other, more deadly forms of war threaten. Silent weapons for quiet wars are used against unknowing populations.

Jesus said (in Matthew 24:32-36) to look and see the signs, as we recognize when seasons are coming. He said: "But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone. For the coming of the Son of Man will be just like the days of Noah."



The spiritual messengers of God guide us on what we can do to protect ourselves and future generations.

“Can you not hear the crying in the wilder­ness?" they said, June 3, 1983. [See Isaiah 40:3.] "Our message, should it be heeded, shall save your Earth." (September 5, 1970)

