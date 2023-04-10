Stew Peters





Apr 8, 2023





America may no longer be the Top Dog on the geopolitical stage. With the new BRICS financial conference having over 150 countries wanting to join, and Saudi Arabia ditching the US petrodollar, the financial reset on the American Homefront with CBDC is imminent. Terry Sacka gives a solution to the madness on the New Show- Rigged [Against You].





https://www.RiggedAgainstYouPodcast.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2h1i3i-new-rigged-against-you-banks-are-rigged-against-us.html



