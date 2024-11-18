Venezuelan President Maduro: "The governments of the USA, France, and Great Britain—the Holy Alliance of Evil—have approved Nazi criminal Zelensky's use of long-range missiles to attack our sister, Russia. We are at a defining moment. American imperialism has entered a phase of madness."

Adding:

If Ukraine strikes Russia with long-range Western missiles, it will radically change the nature of the conflict, said the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The use of missiles by Kiev to attack Russian territory would signify the direct involvement of the US and its satellites in combat operations against Russia, the ministry added.