Why Christians Get Sick: Understanding Health and Faith

This episode of 'Let's Talk' delves into the intersection of health, faith, and lifestyle choices among believers, inspired by Dr. George H. Malkmus's book, 'Why Christians Get Sick.' The hosts discuss the book's insights on how the modern diet and lifestyle contribute significantly to diseases such as heart disease and cancer, suggesting these conditions could be avoided by adhering to biblical dietary laws. Pastor Webster shares his personal experiences with managing high blood pressure through diet and highlights the importance of mindful living and seeking healthier options to prevent disease. The conversation also covers the broader implications of medication on body functions, the reversible nature of certain conditions like diabetes, and emphasizes the crucial role of diet, including personal anecdotes about dietary preferences. The episode concludes with a call to listeners to share their thoughts and suggests a profound look at how lifestyle choices impact health, urging a collective responsibility towards better living in alignment with faith.



00:00 Welcome and Introduction to Health and Faith

00:12 Exploring 'Why Christians Get Sick' by Dr. George H. Malkmus

01:14 The Scourge of Preventable Diseases in America

03:30 Personal Testimonies and Insights on Health Management

06:11 The Importance of Diet, Lifestyle, and Medication Awareness

12:29 Concluding Thoughts and Call to Action

