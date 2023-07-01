Aerial Artistry - Random Boaters 2023-07A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We capture random video as we fly over the lake and we catch many people enjoying the water. If you see anyone you know, please tag them. Maybe they would be interested in a longer video of a family day of fun on the lake?
Some people have issues with a drone capturing their family on the water. I assure you that it is not illegal to record anything in public like this but if you see yourself in one of these videos and you would like to have yourself removed from the clip, please let us know.
Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a full video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA
Facebook: @AerialArtistryCA
Instagram: @AerialArtistryCA
Rumble: @AerialArtistryCA
Brighteon: AerialArtistryCA
YouTube: @AerialArtistryCA
Pinterest: @AerialArtistryCA
LinkedIn: AerialArtistryCA
Music: bensound.com
License code: IOSJPMHK5WVPEYAU