Three World War Agenda is Unfolding at Warp Speed - Arab Leaders Refuse To Meet Biden As Protests Rage Around The World After Gaza Hospital Strike - JUST IN - Iranian Leader Khamenei in Rare Speech:

Wednesday is shaping up as quite a global day of rage as the following series of clips from major cities around the world demonstrates.

🚨 JUST IN - Iranian Leader Khamenei in Rare Speech:

- "We MUST Respond to What is Happening in Gaza"



- “The usurper Zionist regime must be prosecuted.”



- "This should be realized by those who want Iran to stop certain Resistance groups, and they shouldn’t have any expectation from us."



- "All parties should refrain from asking anyone to prevent a group from taking steps in response to the crimes of the Zionists"



- “Our numerous intelligence reports show that the US is formulating the Zionist regime’s current policy, and what is being done is governed by US policymaking. The US must be held responsible for this situation.”



- “If the crimes of the Zionist entity continue, no one will be able to stand up to Muslims and the resistance forces.”



- “Whatever crimes the Zionist regime commits will fail to compensate for its disgraceful defeat during the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.”



Video posted on X by Mario Nawfal



@MarioNawfal