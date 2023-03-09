X22 REPORT Ep. 3015a - The [CB] Just Said The Quiet Part Out-Loud, Fed Panic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3015a - March 8, 2023
The [CB] Just Said The Quiet Part Out-Loud, Fed Panic
The [WEF] they are pushing their agenda using their criminal syndicate to push the idea that climate change is real and they want the farmers to agree, this is failing. The [CB] let everyone know that the debt cannot be sustained. The Fed is panicking.
