The End Goal of DEI Is LGBTQIA+ Supremacy

DEI is far worse than most realize. It's not just an annoyance or a passing woke fad. It's an industry that is quickly morphing toward its ultimate agenda: Advancing LGBTQIA+ supremacy. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I will be discussing this in-depth. Much of what I discuss will be in the article below. I highlighted the portions that I'll be addressing directly.
I'll also be talking about these stories:
Over 200 New York Times Contributors Sign Open Letter Complaining About Paper’s Coverage of Transgender Issues - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/200-new-york-times-contributors-sign-open-letter-complaining-papers-coverage-transgender-issues/
Christian Teacher Fired for Refusing to Hide Kids’ ‘Gender Transitions’ from Parents - https://slaynews.com/news/christian-teacher-fired-refusing-hide-kids-gender-transitions-parents/
CDC: 57% of Teen Girls Feel Sad, Hopeless; 24% Made Plans for Suicide - https://www.breitbart.com/health/2023/02/15/cdc-57-of-teen-girls-feel-sad-hopeless-24-made-plans-for-suicide/
D.C. Public Schools’ New Curriculum Turns Social Studies Into Social Justice, Sexual Perversion - https://thefederalist.com/2023/02/16/d-c-public-schools-new-curriculum-turns-social-studies-into-social-justice-sexual-perversion/
The DEI Invasion of Public Universities: Tax Dollars Fund Useless Bureaucrats and Indoctrination - https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-dei-invasion-of-public-universities-tax-dollars-fund-useless-bureaucrats-and-indoctrination_5046445.html