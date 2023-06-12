BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Talking about the digital euro will get people's attention 😉
70 views • 06/12/2023

Plant a seed in their head about the financial tyranny, then add in the smart city concept (here in the Netherlands it is called part of Tristate city) with 24/7 surveillance cameras. Then the credit score system, the restrictions of freedoms etc. They will most likely think it won't happen that fast, then you start talking about increased radiation exposure and harmful effects on health. How many studies there have been done in the past proving to have biological effects with higher cancer rates etc. Say that these so-called non thermal effects were established after WW2 by a Nazi. Depending how they react I always give the example, let's say you play a game with someone who can't stand losing. What happens when you win? Indeed, the other wants revenge. Don't you think Nazis wouldn't want that as well? Then maybe mention the nazi roots of the Brussels EU.

  https://www.brighteon.com/30d012c2-f38f-47ab-b3bb-26c4639d329c

Go with the flow, see where they are at in their thinking process. Don't push it too far. For the belief in Jesus I always take a tiny grain of sand and put it on my hand. "Is your belief in Jesus nothing or maybe this small, as a mustard seed?" You'll be surprised they will say yes maybe a little bit. That is a good start. Don't go full blown flat earth on them, just ask some questions how they feel about the Darwin theory. Why we don't see any apes in the process of becoming human. And on and on. Next time you see them maybe they've developed more of an understanding. Sometimes when I get a blank stare, I wish them a nice day and go on my way. 🚴‍♀️😃👋

Keep it simple, no forcing of knowledge on them. Hope this works for you too and goodluck 🙏💕

digital prisoncbdctristate city
