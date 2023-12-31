Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Trump's lawyer Alina Habba: Jack Smith 'should be scared' | Newsmax
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
116 views
Published 2 months ago

Former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, joins "Greg Kelly Reports" to discuss how she handles the press, talk about George Soros backed district attorneys with an agenda against Trump, expose Special Counsel Jack Smith, and more on NEWSMAX.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

Keywords
indictmentspresident donald j trumpnewsmaxalina habba

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket