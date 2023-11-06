Exchange Addresses: A Pragmatic Approach balancing privacy and adoption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We delve into the recent discussions surrounding the MiCA regulations and their potential impact on privacy-focused assets like Firo, Monero, and Zcash. We explore the implications of Article 76(3) and the requirement for exchanges to prevent trading of crypto-assets with "inbuilt" anonymization functions, while questioning the distinction between such assets and chains with privacy tools.
We are proposing Exchange Addresses. Through the use of EX-addresses (Exchange addresses), exchanges are able to demonstrate to regulators that they are able to see the history of the depositing address.