EXCLUSIVE: Michael Yon Exposes Giant New Migrant Caravans Headed North

Michael Yon of https://michaelyon.locals.com/

and Anthony Rubin of https://muckraker.com/

join The Alex Jones Show to expose the replacement migration plans to collapse the US.

-----------------

Jesus said: “My people, Biden is bringing your country down with his open border policy where criminals are rarely detained. Recently, an illegal person killed five people and he was captured. Leaving an open border is allowing millions of people to enter your country. They are putting a burden on your infrastructure and your housing and health programs. Biden’s plan is to have illegal immigrants vote when they are not even citizens. Even your sanctuary cities are causing problems with criminal behavior that is not even punished in jails. Be prepared to come to My refuges when the evil people are setting up your country for a takeover. Call on My help and I will provide for your needs.” - JOHN LEARY









