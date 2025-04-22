Houthi claim strikes on TWO US carrier groups

Houthi claim ‘GOAL ACCOMPLISHED’ in strikes on TWO US carrier groups

Pentagon yet to comment, instead releasing footage of jets launching nighttime blitz

Group spox claims total of five cruise missiles and six drones launched at USS Harry S. Truman and USS Carl Vinson

This video posted very early this morning, over night. Cynthia

Also found, don't know if true; Cynthia:

Trump asks for Erdogan NEUTRALITY in attack on IRAN and to let Pentagon use SYRIA airspace — Hurriyet



