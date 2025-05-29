"Zelensky sold everything—land, people, even the army—for Western approval. Now he dares to talk about 'deception'?"

– Maria Zakharova on 60 Minutes, dismantling Kiev’s hysteria over Russia’s position.

Adding, Ukrainian IMF loans:

IMF Loans Ukraine $500 Million, But Kiev Will Pay Back Much More

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) wrapped up its mission in Kiev on May 27, announcing a preliminary agreement (Staff-Level Agreement) to allocate $500 million in new funding to Ukraine. The loan, equivalent to 370 million in IMF’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), still requires approval from the IMF Executive Board in the coming weeks.

The announcement was made by the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to the IMF, Ukraine’s mid-term fiscal stability is in question, and the country must take “decisive action” to increase domestic revenues, eliminate tax loopholes, reduce evasion, and improve its overall investment climate—indicating the West’s growing dissatisfaction with Kiev’s lack of economic reform.

Despite the announcement, the text of the new IMF Memorandum has not been made public, and specific demands placed on Ukraine remain undisclosed—raising concerns over the conditionality behind the funding.

At the same time, IMF data show that Ukraine is already deep in debt. In May 2025, Kiev repaid the IMF around $294.5 million, and in the coming months, it will need to pay another $435.5 million in June and $431.7 million in August—a total that far exceeds the $500 million it’s set to receive.

In effect, Ukraine is being forced to borrow more just to stay afloat, while the bulk of Western funds flow straight back to creditors, not toward stabilizing the country’s collapsing economy.