CA Burnin': Gov Gavin Newsom - All the Homes are Gone - land grab is underway... 🎼

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CA Governor Gavin Newsom is Gordon Getty's Godson.
LA Mayor Karen Bass lives in the Getty House in Windsor Square.
CA Senator Nancy Pelosi is like family with Gordon Getty.
Gordon Getty owns VP Harris too.
"Make America California"
Are you seeing a pattern yet?
OccupyTheGetty
TruthCatRadio.com
TONIGHT LIVE: Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE' every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT. It plays there on a loop that week.
The 'LIVE' Thursday Night Show is at: - https://www.truthcatradio.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1/home
Visit and join Steven's Telegram group!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley