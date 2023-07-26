BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trinity and Beyond: The Atomic Bomb (1995) Documentary
Alfa and Omega
Alfa and Omega
45 views • 07/26/2023

The history of nuclear weapons between 1945 until 1963. Make sure you also check the link bellow. 

"Trinity and Beyond" is an unsettling yet visually fascinating documentary presenting the history of nuclear weapons development and testing between 1945-1963. Narrated by William Shatner and featuring an original score performed by the Moscow Symphony Orchestra, this award-winning documentary reveals previously unreleased and classified government footage from several countries.

Excellent documentary narrated by actor William Shatner about the dawn of the Nuclear Age with the detonation of the first Atomic Bomb in the New Mexican Desert in he early morning hours of July 16, 1945. With the Atomic bomb in US hands it wasn't long before it was dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki killing as much as 130,000 people and thus ending the Second World War.

Nuclear Hoax - Nukes Do Not Exist
CONTROVERSIAL TITLE BUT NEEDS TO BE LISTENED AND WATCHED IN ORDER TO DARE TO REJECT IT. QUESTION EVRYTHING ? Link Bellow

https://odysee.com/@AlfaAndOmega:d/Nuclear-Hoax---Nukes-Do-Not-Exist---240p.mp4:3?r=3ido1jZrjCKJN2cHHmL6L7VK6hV3V8xG

