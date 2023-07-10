State of the Nullification Movement: Summer Update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The ground of liberty is to be gained by inches.” Advice from Thomas Jefferson that helps us push on against the largest government in history. And the nullification movement keeps doing just that: gaining ground - step-by-step, person-by-person - and state-by-state - for the Constitution and liberty.
Path to Liberty: July 10, 2023