Biden Crime Family | Joe Biden email scandal may dwarf Hillary's as 82,000 pages revealed!

82,000 pages of emails Joe Biden sent or received from pseudonym accounts located via FOIA request | Congress set for showdown over Ukraine and Israel funding | World Bank warns oil could hit $157 per barrel, current price is in the upper 80s | Media defends black hockey player responsible for slashing throat of white hockey player with skate, killing him | Trump gag order is blatant First Amendment violation | Israeli journalist reports Hamas did not bake a baby in an oven | Scientist says Pfizer intentionally deceive FDA about COVID-19 vaccine contamination | Potential mass shooter kills himself instead.