US ARMY RECRUITER THREATENS TO CALL POLICE ON ME FOR ASKING HIM IF THEY ENLIST NON US CITIZENS!

BREAKING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS REPORT:
US ARMY RECRUITER, SGT. STRAW, THREATENS TO CALL SCOTTSDALE POLICE ON ME BECAUSE HE WAS SCARED I ASKED HIM IF THEY ENLIST NON US CITIZENS.
US ARMED FORCES RECRUITING OFFICE SCOTTSDALE ARIZONA
6747 E Thomas Rd Suite 102C, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Open ⋅ Closes 7 PM
(480) 212-0500
NATIONAL SECURITY ALERT: THE US MILITARY IS RECRUITING AND ENLISTING THOUSANDS OF FOREIGN, NON US CITIZENS, (AND ILLEGAL ALIENS IN SOME CASES REFUSING TO VERIFY IDENTITY DOCUMENTS)FROM HOSTILE NATIONS INCLUDING CHINA, SENEGAL, HAITI AND OTHER NATIONS THAT OFFER FRAUDULENT IDENTITY DOCUMENTS.
IN 2018, US SAILORS IN SAN DIEGO TOLD ME CHINESE NATIONALS EMPLOYED AS SAILORS WORKED ON THE USN BONHOMME RICHARD GUTTED IN AN ARSON FIRE.
I EVEN TALKED TO A US NAVY COMMANDER BORN IN CHENGDU CHINA AND FLUENT IN CHINESE.
As is shown in this video report, recruiters refuse to answer these questions and in this case the US Army recruiter Straw even threatened to call Scottsdale police on me claiming my question was "too aggressive". That response is actually illegal and threatening the Press violating US Title 18 Section 242.
NOTE: THERE WAS A BIG SIGN ON THEIR LOCKED DOOR NO WEAPONS ALLOWED. SINCE I CARRY WEAPONS TO DEFEND MYSELF, I DECIDED TO WAIT TO INTERVIEW THE RECRUITERS OUTSIDE.
OUT OF PRINCIPLE, I WILL NOT DISARM MYSELF TO WALK INTO A PUBLIC MILITARY OFFICE STAFFED BY SOLDIERS WHO SWORE TO UPHOLD OUR 2ND AMENDMENT.
IF OUR GOVT IS MORE SCARED OF ARMED AMERICANS THAN ARMED CHINESE AND THE DROVES OF ILLEGAL ALIENS, WE HAVE A GOVERNMENT RUN BY TRAITOR CRIMINALS.
If these recruiters are that scared of a question I have serious doubts they can handle war combat.
I also asked if they took the lethal Covid injections and they refused to answer which is now decimating the US military.
The illegal alien recruits are exempt from the injections apparently just as they are illegally crossing the border.
FYI: GLOBALIST TRAITOR GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM(NEPHEW OF PELOSI)RECENTLY PASSED A LAW THAT CALIFORNIA POLICE DONT HAVE TO BE US CITIZENS.
