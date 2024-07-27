🔻Al-Qassam Brigades: Confronting enemy soldiers & vehicles in the incursion axis in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City

Al-Qassam Brigades: Scenes of confronting enemy soldiers and vehicles in the incursion axis in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

🔴🔻 A settler house directly hit by Hezbollah missile barrage this morning⚡️

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance:

🇮🇷⚠️ In a statement issued by Hezbollah:

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon categorically denies the allegations made by some enemy media outlets and various media platforms about targeting Majdal Shams, and confirms that the Islamic Resistance has absolutely nothing to do with the incident, and categorically denies all false allegations in this regard.

Saturday 07-27-2024

Muharram 21, 1446 AH

Adding: Al Mayadeen reports that the Israeli Army is investigating the possibility that the Iron Dome may have mistakenly hit Majdal Shams.

Adding: Ghalib Saif, head of the Druze Initiative:

The missiles that fall on the Druze villages in the Golan and Galilee are Israeli interceptor missiles, and they always cause great damage to places and lives.

We see every day the Iron Dome missiles miss their target and fall on us.

Israeli Occupation Forces Statement:

According to an IDF situational assessment and the intelligence in our possession, the rocket launch toward Majdal Shams was carried out by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization is behind the rocket launch at a soccer field in Majdal Shams which caused multiple civilian casualties, including children, earlier this evening.

⚡️Yair Lapid, the leader of the Israeli opposition:

Prime Minister Netanyahu should be in Israel at such times and participate in directing the war. The fact that he still hasn't made up his mind to return to Israel is yet another shameful proof of his complete detachment, and above all, that he doesn't care about anything but himself.





