Ukraine is a ‘gold mine’ we can’t afford to lose – US senator
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
212 views • 11 months ago

Lindsey "Nancy Goy" Graham has got some stones. Or, at least, wants them. Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville went on Steve Bannon’s War Room to espouse a minority view in US politics: that none of this would have happened had NATO not expanded all the way to Russia’s borders, placed weapons on those borders, then began trying to do the same in Ukraine. Lindsey Graham, speaking to CBS’s Face the Nation, disagreed, saying that actually, this is all about the US wanting Ukraine’s rich mineral resources. To share, of course.

Graham was shown a clip of Tuberville’s remarks, and, upon seeing such a reasonable display of basic understanding, Graham flew into a fit of rage, launching into a tirade about what’s really going on in Ukraine. ‘They're sitting on 10-12 trillion dollars of critical minerals in Ukraine. They could be the richest country in all of Europe. We don't want to give that money and assets to Putin to share with China,’ said Graham.

But where does he want to give all of Ukraine’s wealth? Wall Street, that’s where. ‘If we help Ukraine now, they could become the best business partner we ever dreamed of. They're sitting on a gold mine.’ And as Rule of Acquisition 34 says, war is good for business.

Mirrored - RT


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
zionistlindsey grahamukrainewarmongernancy goy
