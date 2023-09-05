BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Three Blind Mice of the Maui Massacre: The Gematria Behind the Mayor, Police Chief and Governor Green
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
73 views • 09/05/2023

I had not yet looked at the Gematria behind the three key political figures behind the Maui Massacre until yesterday, but when I looked at the numbers and letters within the Gematrix and Gematrinator calculator I was NOT surprised what comparisons I found. These 'actors' are all in place for a reason. The Numbers Don't Lie!



https://gematrinator.com/calculator


https://www.gematrix.org/


Contact me via email: [email protected]


A Dose of Canadian Truth

YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth


Global Agenda on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/


Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda


Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda


My Social Media Links:


Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BD007Marky


Global Agenda on Locals

https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Flote

https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Gab

https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

joshgreenjohnpelletierrichardbissen
