BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Buttar's Legacy & Final Message to Clay Clark
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
55 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
860 views • 05/24/2023

Dr. Rashid Buttar's Legacy as a Health Freedom Researcher, Healer, and Information Warrior enabled countless millions of people worldwide to better understand the true nature of the COVID 19 Plandemic. His Mission to warn Humanity of Dr. Fauci's & Bill Gates diabolical intentions to create a man-made virus turned into a Bioweapon to be spread Worldwide via tainted vaccines saved an untold number of lives, and perhaps lengthened the lives of others who chose to avoid further rounds of the Vaccines after learning the truth about this man made plague of Biblical Proportions. 

Keywords
healthfreedomvaccineswarningpandemicdrfinalgatesmessagebioweaponfauciclark19claycovidplandemicbuttarrashid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy