X22 REPORT Ep. 3070b - [DS] Staged A Coup, Treason, FBI/DOJ Cleaning, The 40Kft View Reveals The Path

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3070b -May 16, 2023

[DS] Staged A Coup, Treason, FBI/DOJ Cleaning, The 40,000ft View Reveals The Path





The Durham report came out and it is devastating for the [DS], the Russia is a conspiracy made up by the [DS], Trump is exonerated. The people now see how the FBI, CIA, Corrupt Politicians and the fake news staged a coup. The people now understand that the system is to corrupt and justice cannot come from the DOJ or the FBI. These departments will need to be cleaned out. The CIA will be dismantled for the closing act. Nothing can stop what is coming nothing.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





