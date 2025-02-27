BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Should Conception Begin with Erection? w/ Ohio Rep. Dr. Anita Somani
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
6 months ago

Today we are joined by Dr. Anita Somani, the freshman State Representative for Ohio’s 11th House District, which serves Dublin and Hilliard. For more than 30 years, Dr. Somani has worked as an OBGYN at OhioHealth. She is a Board Member for LEAD Ohio, the Columbus Medical Association, and Planned Parenthood. Her firm belief in protecting the reproductive rights of women has caused her to propose a controversial new bill, one that has been dubbed “Life Begins at Erection.” Stay tuned and find out why Dr. Somani believes it’s important to call out the gendered double standard on reproductive health.


***


You can check out Ladies Love Politics website to read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.


Be sure to follow the Ladies Love Politics channel on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Truth Social, Brighteon Social, Threads, and Twitter. Content also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you stream podcasts.


Background Music Credit: Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds





Keywords
planned parenthoodabortionohioreproductive rightsreproductive healthconceptionbegins at erectiondr anita somani
