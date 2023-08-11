BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Anbaric - This I Belive - New rock music from Sweden
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
39 views • 08/11/2023

When the clouds obscure the sunAnd the road seems long and hard
The world feels like it's come undone
And you can’t let down your guard

With every step you’ll find new power
You're worthy of the win
In the face of anything
You got to keep the strength within

When obstacles will knock you downAnd you’re forced into the fray
Don't give in or let yourself drown
And lose your dreams along the way

With every step you’ll find new power
You're worthy of the win
In the face of anything

Know deep inside everything you can doFind the faith, keep on going, this I believe

Know deep inside everything you can doRight by your side, I’ll never leave
Know deep inside everything you can do
Find the faith, keep on going, this I believe

Know deep inside everything you can do
This I believe

Keywords
guitarbassdrumsguitaristdrummerrockbandrockmusicnewrock
