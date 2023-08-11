Anbaric - This I Belive - New rock music from Sweden

When the clouds obscure the sunAnd the road seems long and hard

The world feels like it's come undone

And you can’t let down your guard



With every step you’ll find new power

You're worthy of the win

In the face of anything

You got to keep the strength within



When obstacles will knock you downAnd you’re forced into the fray

Don't give in or let yourself drown

And lose your dreams along the way



With every step you’ll find new power

You're worthy of the win

In the face of anything



Know deep inside everything you can doFind the faith, keep on going, this I believe



Know deep inside everything you can doRight by your side, I’ll never leave

Know deep inside everything you can do

Find the faith, keep on going, this I believe



Know deep inside everything you can do

This I believe