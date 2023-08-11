Anbaric - This I Belive - New rock music from Sweden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When the clouds obscure the sunAnd the road seems
long and hard
The world feels like it's come undone
And you can’t let down your guard
With every step
you’ll find new power
You're worthy of the win
In the face of anything
You got to keep the strength within
When obstacles will
knock you downAnd you’re forced
into the fray
Don't give in or let yourself drown
And lose your dreams along the way
With every step
you’ll find new power
You're worthy of the win
In the face of anything
Know deep inside
everything you can doFind the faith, keep
on going, this I believe
Know deep inside
everything you can doRight by your side,
I’ll never leave
Know deep inside everything you can do
Find the faith, keep on going, this I believe
Know deep inside
everything you can do
This I believe