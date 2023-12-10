STOPPING THE NWO

https://danhappel.com/stop-globalism-and-the-nwo/

To stop globalism and the NWO should be the number one priority of freedom loving individuals worldwide, especially Americans.

American writer/political philosopher George Santayana wrote “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”. This quote seems particularly poignant today as we examine the state of our nation and international affairs.

Many in the highest offices of American leadership are demanding unbridled censorship of opinions that differ from the tripe peddled by institutional government and media propagandists, with some openly talking about the need for imprisonment and re-education camps for millions of dissenters that refuse to conform to NWO dictums.