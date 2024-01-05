2024 Election – To Be or Not to Be? | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 6

I: Speaking With His Voice



The United States actually has the worst voting system in the developed world. According to NYU professor Mark Crispin Miller, even Harvard University ranked the U.S. dead last place in the developed world.

Do you think we have free and fair elections in America? Do you believe we can just vote again in November this year and all will be fine? Do you believe we can restore the republic simply by casting our votes in droves say for President Trump? Do you have confidence that your God given rights are assured for you and future generations? Will there even be an election in 2024?

Will we ever have free and fair elections again? Will we vote in 2024? If we do will it be stolen again?

Hers a short list of HOW they rig elections - the res is discussed in this broadcast

Covid 19

Dominion (Black box voting)

This system installed on virtually all central server voting machines deployed in the U.S. and can

easily steal the election, with extreme precision. This is also known as black box voting. This system had been placed under the control of an advanced Artificial Intelligence that continuously manipulated the “official vote” tally nationwide in nanoseconds, right down to the precinct level. This system was specifically designed and purpose-built to be the perfect tool—attempting to leave no evidence behind—in order to commit the perfect crime. No evidence? That’s until Spaceforce arrived – thank you President Trump!

So how do we restore free and fair elections in America?

Get rid of computerized voting - Return to hand-counted paper ballots. Eliminate private companies with vested interests in the counting and reporting of votes. Require automatic registration on birthdays. Citizenship and Voter ID required. Election Day should be a national holiday.

II: Intel and Insights with 107

10-minute excerpt of the 30-minute John & Juan Interview

What’s In Store for 2024





Suspension of vote

No election in 2024

Rising uproar and societal interjection en masse

Escalation of WMD including nuclear threat in various regions