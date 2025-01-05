BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hero Dogs of 9/11 [2011]
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
13 followers
8 views • 6 months ago

Canines have senses of smell that are on average 40x's stronger than ours - that's just mind boggling! These 100 - 300 million receptors (vs. only 5m for us humans) are so sensitive they can even detect emotions (this takes the old adage 'I can smell your fear' a whole new level) and they can even breath through one nostril at a time.


"The fact that they also worked and worked and worked without finding a live subject, some of the handlers would actually take one of their team members and have them do a little hide and seek so the dog could have a find and have a happy reward." - Penny Sullivan


"If it wasn't for the dogs, [I would] probably still be under the rubble" - Genelle 


"They will literally put their lives on the line for us" - Nancy Brooks


