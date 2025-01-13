BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Storming and Destruction in Balata Camp
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
23 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 5 months ago


Israeli occupation forces stormed the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus city in the northern West Bank, using a large number of military vehicles and two bulldozers. They destroyed the camp's infrastructure and demolished several martyr memorials. This was done under heavy fire cover, causing terror among the residents.stand up: Continuous raids on Balata Refugee Camp are being carried out by the occupation forces, the latest of which occurred at dawn today. These raids resulted in the destruction of the Martyrs' Monument, the vandalism of streets, and the intimidation of residents.

Interview: Eyewitnesses

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 06/01/2025 

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇 

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

Keywords
palestinegazawest bankal-aqsa flood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy