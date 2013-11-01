BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Past Liam - "Just Don't Fail" - November 1st, 2013
Liam Sturgess
Liam Sturgess
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 7 months ago

🕰️ Originally published November 1, 2014, at https://youtu.be/3mQCCxG9lmU 🕰️


Eleven years ago, I started a YouTube project that would change my life forever. On September 2nd, 2013, I picked up my camera and began a conversation through time. Donning the persona of "Past Liam", I documented every other day of my life, speaking to myself one year in the future. Once that year ended, on September 3, 2014, Future Liam took over, filling in his replies on the off days. Past Liam/Future Liam was born.


To celebrate the eleventh anniversary of PL/FL, I will be re-uploading each episode daily to Rumble, Odysee, and other video platforms to help bridge who I was then with who I am now. Get to know me through the lens of my first steps into adulthood, with little idea of the trials and tribulations to come at the end of the decade.


Past Liam / Future Liam playlist: https://rumble.com/playlists/MD2p3soRsqA


🙏 Thanks for watching! 🙏


🖥️ Visit me at https://www.liamsturgess.com/

🎶 Listen and buy my music on Bandcamp: https://liamsturgess.bandcamp.com/


📰 Subscribe to my Substack: https://liamsturgess.substack.com/

🏘️ Join my Locals community: https://liamsturgess.locals.com/

𝕏 Follow me on Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/TheLiamSturgess


📺 Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/liamsturgess

📺 Subscribe on Sovren: https://sovren.media/u/liamsturgess/

📺 Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LiamSturgess:1

📺 Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LiamSturgess


💵 Support me directly by PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/theliamsturgess

💵 Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/liamsturgess

Keywords
friendsvloguniversityubcvloggingliam sturgessvideo bloguniversity of british columbiapast liamplflalex balankobrayden wilkinsonolivia lewischloe zargarpourpast liam future liamjun jeagal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy