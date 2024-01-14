SURPRISE ALERT! DEMAND SHOCK! 2023 Solar Used OVER 330 Million Ounces of Physical SILVER! (Bix Weir)

In a year where the price of silver DID NOT MOVE AT ALL the physical demand for Silver in 2023 WAS SHOCKING!! The single largest demand category, Industrial Solar Silver, grew to shocking heights over DOUBLE 2022's consumption! How will the "EXPERTS" deal with this fact???
