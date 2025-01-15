JoJo's Bizarre Adventure- All-Star Battle R - All Super Moves Attacks part 2

Ultimate compilation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, where will showcase all the special super moves and attacks of your favorite characters! JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is an exciting fighting game developed by CyberConnect2 and based on the iconic JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime and manga series by Hirohiko Araki. With its diverse roster of unique characters, each with their own distinctive special super moves, this game captures the essence of JoJo’s intense and visually striking battles. Key Features of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Diverse Roster of Characters: The game includes a variety of characters from across the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure story arcs, such as Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, Josuke Higashikata, and more. Special and Super Moves: Each character has a set of unique special moves and super attacks based on their Stand abilities or Hamon power. These moves not only look incredible but also bring strategic depth to the gameplay. Stands and Hamon: The characters’ Stands (psychic manifestations) or Hamon (breath-based energy) are central to the battle mechanics, affecting their special attacks and combos. Dynamic Combos: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R allows for fast, combo-heavy gameplay, with multiple special moves chaining together for devastating results. Stylish Visuals: True to the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure style, the game features vibrant, exaggerated animations that perfectly capture the series' iconic aesthetic. The Roster and Their Special Super Moves In JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, each character has a set of powerful special super moves that represent their Stand abilities or Hamon powers. Below, will break down some of the most iconic characters and their special super moves. Jotaro Kujo (Star Platinum) Star Platinum: The World: Jotaro’s ultimate move where his Star Platinum Stand stops time and delivers a barrage of devastating punches, finishing with a massive energy blow. Star Finger: A powerful finger jab attack that pierces through the opponent’s defenses, followed by an explosive punch. Dio Brando (The World) The World: Time Stop: Dio’s ultimate move, using his The World Stand to freeze time, allowing him to deliver a series of devastating blows in a short time frame. Muda Muda Muda: Dio unleashes his signature barrage of punches, each strike delivering immense damage and showcasing the power of his Stand. Joseph Joestar (Hermit Purple) Hermit Purple: Stand Barrage: Joseph’s Hermit Purple Stand generates energy tendrils that strike the opponent rapidly, followed by a large, crushing blow. Hamon Overdrive: Utilizing Hamon, Joseph unleashes a powerful breath attack, sending a stream of energy to overwhelm his enemy. Josuke Higashikata (Shining Diamond) Shining Diamond: Crazy Diamond: Josuke’s Crazy Diamond Stand unleashes a powerful, high-speed combo of punches, fixing his opponent’s broken body parts with the final blow. Heal Rush: Josuke uses his Stand to rapidly heal himself while simultaneously launching an attack on his opponent. Koichi Hirose (Echoes Act 3) Echoes: Act 3 - Heavy Sound: Koichi’s Echoes Act 3 Stand launches a shockwave that not only deals damage but also slows down his opponent’s movement, allowing for follow-up attacks. Act 3 - Final Words: A devastating attack in which Echoes Act 3 creates a large explosion, knocking the opponent away with incredible force. César A. Zeppeli (Hamon Master) Hamon: Bubble Launcher: César uses Hamon energy to create powerful bubbles that trap his opponent, followed by a Hamon-infused punch for explosive damage. Hamon: Final Spin: A rapid, spinning attack using Hamon to damage multiple foes and finish with an explosive Hamon burst. Kira Yoshikage (Killer Queen) Killer Queen: Sheer Heart Attack: Kira’s Killer Queen Stand releases a bomb-like creature that targets the opponent, exploding with deadly force when it makes contact. Bites the Dust: A powerful, time-manipulating move that allows Kira to rewrite reality and eliminate the opponent in a flash. Weather Report (Stand: Weather Report) Weather Report: Weather Manipulation: Weather Report manipulates the weather around the opponent, creating deadly lightning strikes or storms that deal massive damage. Tornado Barrage: The Weather Report Stand summons a devastating tornado that tosses enemies around and delivers rapid damage with strong wind-based attacks. On Fighting Attacks Evolution, you will watch many different special attacks, super moves, critical arts, finishers, ultimate skills, super combos and more. Related to the fighting games world and all, thanks for watching! :)