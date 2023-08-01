Chairman Comer spoke with Spkr McCarthy to discuss steps for Biden impeachment

Rep. James Comer reacts to today's bombshell testimony by Devon Archer, the business dealings of the Biden family and the possibility of a Biden impeachment and more on NEWSMAX's Greg Kelly Reports.





On Monday Devon Archer told House investigators that Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden’s clients numerous times, joined into meetings over the phone, and the family was rewarded with tens of millions of dollars for influence peddling and bribery schemes.





On Monday night Chairman Comer told Greg Kelly that Speaker McCarthy called and they discussed steps in impeachment following today’s explosive hearing.





Greg Kelly: How can a guy like this stay in office? You heard Speaker McCarthy. He’s talking about impeachment… If this is bribery, that’s in the Constitution. I mean, do you think he’s going to get impeached? Should he be impeached?





Chairman James Comer: Well, I know how I would vote, but again, that’s a decision for Speaker McCarthy. But I’ll tell you this. Right before I came on the show, speaker McCarthy called me and I gave him a rundown of what was said today. And we talked about steps moving forward. So stay tuned.





Comer added, “It’s like a snowball rolling down hill.”





Boom! It’s happening, or they are pretending?