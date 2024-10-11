BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WOW 🚨 DAY 10 Hurricane Helene Update Swannanoa Valley, North Carolina: Man on the ground working with local law enforcement, says there’s NEW requests
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
398 views • 7 months ago

WOW 🚨 DAY 10 Hurricane Helene Update

Swannanoa Valley, North Carolina: Man on the ground working with local law enforcement, says there’s NEW requests “We also have heard of several requests for 1,000 body bags. They're asking other places to bring body bags in”

One single location marked had 11 bodies. “Just devastation and destruction everywhere — feels like a literal war zone”

Things are so much worse than what the Kamala Harris Administration and their mainstream media are telling everyone

