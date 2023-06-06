Steve Bannon War Room | John Solomon Unveils New Jan 6 Footage Detailing ‘Extraordinary Security Failure.’





Comments from viewers:

Extraordinary security failure my a$$. It was a carefully planned and mostly successful operation carried out by security agencies to create the illusion of threat that the criminal regime in power could use to crush opposition and further diminish Trump and his followers. We're way beyond pretending that what we are living through is not a coup against America.





Marjorie Taylor Greene is now saying the rest of this footage shouldn’t be shown to the public, because it could cause a security risk at the Capitol. Yeah, she has gone to the dark side. She voted on the debt ceiling and how she said even though the footage could exonerate January 6 prisoners, it still shouldn’t be released. I didn’t hear her say anything about Nancy Pelosi’s daughter filming inside the Capitol on January 6, for her documentary. I’m not hearing her say it is a security risk that she was filming the inside of the Capitol. MTG has really disappointed me. I knew she would be corrupted by the establishment, and the swamp, and she has. She has shown she has sold us out!