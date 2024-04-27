The Moho





Apr 25, 2024





10 years was chained under snow, alone and sadness... His eyes trembling in fear asking for help!





A very skinny shepherd mix, there is a mark on his neck from a collar, when you stretch out your hand, he pulls his head in and squints. Waiting for a blow? He could bite my hand in a second, but he shrinks all over, fear in his eyes. Such strength and such defenselessness😢

No fractures were found on the R-images, but this giant cannot walk, he crawls like a spinal cord.





