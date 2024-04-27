© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
Apr 25, 2024
10 years was chained under snow, alone and sadness... His eyes trembling in fear asking for help!
A very skinny shepherd mix, there is a mark on his neck from a collar, when you stretch out your hand, he pulls his head in and squints. Waiting for a blow? He could bite my hand in a second, but he shrinks all over, fear in his eyes. Such strength and such defenselessness😢
No fractures were found on the R-images, but this giant cannot walk, he crawls like a spinal cord.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaEWeAb2myY