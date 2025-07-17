Palestinian child narrowly escapes DEATH in Israeli school strike - Close-up footage of last video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian child narrowly escapes DEATH in Israeli school strike
Close-up footage shows girl covering her ears and running, moments before impact.
Adding, arrest warrant will continue:
ICC slams door on Israel’s Netanyahu arrest warrant appeal over Gaza war
Judges at the International Criminal Court have rejected Israel's request to withdraw an arrest warrant for Netanyahu’s former defense chief Yoav Gallant.
The ICC issued the warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant in November 2024 over war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict, charges which the two reject.