This Might Just Be The Coldest Takedown Of Net Zero Policy I've Ever Seen...





Colchester Resident Rachel Mathews Systematically Dissects Local Council's "Green" Policy, Exposing The Environmental Impacts/Cost Of EVs And Renewable Energy Sources





Thread:

https://twitter.com/StarkNakedBrief/status/1673578661562204160?t=a9L3qQmMRr-JpgpG0IoKcQ&s=19