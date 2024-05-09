© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
K.T. McFarland: Hamas wins no matter what, thanks to Biden. On Thursday's "Wake Up America," former Trump Deputy National Security Advisor K.T. McFarland said President Joe Biden has put Israel in a very difficult position to defeat Hamas.