Believers and Make Believers | Dr. Sandra G.Kennedy
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
3 followers
Follow
3 views • 9 months ago

This message is speaking to Christians. Are you walking out the “kingdom of God” here on the earth? Do you really know HIM? Are you practicing lawlessness? We need to know that there is a higher calling as we get ready to meet Him and what He wants us to do while we are still here - we cannot do it without being more like Him and looking more like Him. You see we are supposed to be in Heaven before we get to Heaven. We cannot afford to indulge in presenting ourselves as better than we really are, and risk being told, “I Never Knew You” (Matthew 7:21-23). Church there is nothing more important than having a consistent obedient relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. There’s nothing more damaging to your walk with God than to fall into deception that only our good works will take us to Heaven. The question is “are you living in such a way that you know you will hear Him say “well done My good and faithful servant”?


Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.


To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/UWu1VMlCR_M?si=NRx-QEIe7QDf53wK


Stay Connected

https://www.sandrakennedy.org

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/SandraKennedyMinistries/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sandragkennedy/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/SandraGKennedy

