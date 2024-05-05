Satanic power, false signs and wonders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #79; Believers should realize there are two types of supernatural powers and signs or wonders, the authentic is from GOD. The counterfeits belong to Satan and there is absolutely NO middle ground between the two. God's power, signs and wonders always point to the person and work of Jesus Christ.