Vitamin D Activation Suppressed by Roundup/Glyphosate by Inhibiting CYP Enzyme
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
566 views • 02/03/2024

To read the blog/article about how "Roundup" suppresses CYP enzymes which are known to modify Vitamin D into its active form, click-on: https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/vitamin_d_deficiency

To boost your immune system by boosting your Vitamin D3 levels, safely – and from the OUTSIDE with ultraviolet B light – click-on my Sperti sunlamp (can even be paid for by some health insurance companies IF diagnosed by a licensed healthcare professional for vitamin D deficiency) affiliate link at: https://www.sperti.com/?ref=10811 or SAVE 10% by applying code: DANNY when checking-out at:

Sperti.com

To give your friends & family a 10% discount, too, use: http://tinyurl.com/BetterThanAnyVitaminDpill

To know your “before and after” vitamin D levels before & after sunbathing more, using the Sperti sunlamp, and/or supplementing, order a couple convenient at-home Vit. D3 test kitS via OmegaQuant Analytic Labs and save 5% using my affiliate link at: tinyurl.com/KnowYourLabNumbers (original: https://omegaquant.com/vitamin-d-test/ref/249/

Or, save 5% by applying code: betterbrain101

when checking-out at: OmegaQuant.com

Learn more about Vitamin D by clicking-on: https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

Get a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan" e-Guide and learn more by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup . To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727




Keywords
roundup causes vitamin d deficiencyvitamin d deficiency caused by roundupglyphosate causes vitamin d deficiency
